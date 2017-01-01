Menu

Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce™

EWG's 2018 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce™

1. Strawberries

2. Spinach

3. Nectarines

4. Apples

5. Grapes

6. Peaches

7. Cherries

8. Pears

9. Tomatoes

10. Celery

11. Potatoes

12. Sweet Bell Peppers

13. Cherry Tomatoes

14. Snap Peas Imported

15. Lettuce

16. Blueberries

17. Hot Peppers

18. Plums

19. Kale/ Collard Greens

20. Cucumbers

21. Green Beans

22. Tangerines

23. Raspberries

24. Grapefruit

25. Winter Squashes

26. Carrots

27. Oranges

28. Summer Squashes

29. Snap Peas Domestic

30. Bananas

31. Sweet Potatoes

32. Watermelons

33. Mushrooms

34. Broccoli

35. Cauliflower

36. Cantaloupes

37. Kiwis

38. Honeydew Melons

39. Eggplants

40. Mangoes

41. Asparagus

42. Papayas*

43. Sweet Peas Frozen

44. Onions

45. Cabbages

46. Pineapples

47. Sweet Corn*

48. Avocados

* A small amount of sweet corn, papaya and summer squash sold in the United States is produced from genetically modified seeds. Buy organic varieties of these crops if you want to avoid genetically modified produce.

